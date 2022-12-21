Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Cuts Through Grease and Grime to Provide Restaurants a Clean That They Can Reliably Trust

As restaurant goers continue making their way back to their favorite dining spots, those business are looking for cleaning products they can trust to help keep their fabrics clean. According to a recent P&G study1, 93% of Americans believe that cleanliness is important, when returning to a restaurant for indoor dining. Businesses are looking for familiar and trusted brands that bring the same level of clean that they use in their home. One in three diners would pay more for a meal if they knew the business were using personally recognizable and trusted cleaning products2. Tide Hygienic Clean is built to support the needs of consumers and businesses by providing the same efficient and effective clean with every wash.

Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X contains 10 concentrated cleaning actives that get between fibers to clean hidden dirt that you didn’t even know was there. It’s designed to clean fabrics down to the microscopic level, and Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Power Pods remove both visible and invisible dirt from garments, creating a clean you can trust. Along with its ability to remove invisible dirt, Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X is also the #1 stain and odor fighting detergent3, formulated with 50% more cleaning power.4

Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X is a straightforward solution for businesses that want to know they are getting a best-in-class clean they can trust, even on those tough stains.

“Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X strives to provide businesses with a reliable clean from each and every wash,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President of P&G Professional North America. “Offering businesses efficiencies and products they can count on each day is at the heart of our mission at P&G Professional. From the dishwashers to restaurant owners, having a clean that you can rely on is crucial to the workplace.”

Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X is available in 154oz liquid, 92oz liquid and 48ct Power Pods. Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X also offers three scents: Original, Spring Meadow and Scent-Free. The Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X product line is sold at major retailers and distributors nationwide, as well as online at pgpro.com.

For additional assistance, P&G Professional offers SmartAssist, a free virtual cleaning expert that can provide tailored cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing solutions that address the needs of small businesses. Visit smartassist.pgpro.com to learn more.

1 P&G Ominbus Survey, 2022: https%3A%2F%2Fnews.pg.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fnews-details%2F2022%2FNew-Survey-Reveals-Americans-Demand-Visibly-Clean-Restaurants%2Fdefault.aspx

2 P&G Survey, 2020: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businesswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhome%2F20200616005670%2Fen%2FPG-Professional-Survey-Reveals-Majority-of-Consumers-Would-Patronize-a-Business-If-They-Know-and-Trust-the-Cleaning-Brands-Used

3 among liquid laundry detergents and liquid laundry detergent packs, respectively

4 vs. Tide Original Liquid

About Procter & Gamble Professional

P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, helps businesses shine with a portfolio of trusted brands, including Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Microban 24® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Charmin®, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty® and Safeguard® Professional. P&G Professional provides a clean that impresses even the toughest critics. To learn more about P&G Professional visit www.pgpro.com.

