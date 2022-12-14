Controlled Environment Agricultural Market Estimated to Reach $172 Billion in 2027

38 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022

ACTX operates within sector forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 18.7% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that a new report from KD Market Insights states the market for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) is estimated to reach $172 Billion in 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% between 2022 and 2027.

ACTX operates within that sector through its GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms.

The report stated that some of the reasons the market is projected to grow include: world population growth, loss of agricultural land, and a strong demand for local foods.

The report noted the "remarkable advantages of CEA," including "faster plant growth throughout the year, allowing larger yields."

The report stated, "In a controlled environment, the plants have better health, which reduces the need for pesticides and other supplements. Owing to their good health, CEA grown produces are noticeably better in both size and quality then soil-grown crops."

The report also noted the investment going into CEA. "Major investments are being made by start-ups and established corporations in hydroponics, vertical farming, urban agriculture, and technology to optimize plant yield in controlled environments," according to the report. For instance, Scotts Miracle-Gro has investments in four indoor-growing companies, the report noted.

The state of the Controlled Environment Agricultural industry was summarized in a recent article in Greenhouse Grower, which stated, "Outdoor food production is unlikely on its own to meet the food requirements of future generations. Indoor growing is here to stay and a critical part of the future. Investors are banking on it."

For information on GrowPods, or for a free quote on obtaining a CEA system, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controlled-environment-agricultural-market-estimated-to-reach-172-billion-in-2027-301702685.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

