Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been named to Computerworld’s 2023 list of Best Places to Work in IT. The award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Selection is based on the excellence and quality of the IT workplace.

“Tractor Supply is committed to providing our Team Members with a rewarding work environment and culture grounded in our strong Mission and Values,” said Robert Mills, executive vice president and chief technology, digital commerce and strategy officer at Tractor Supply. “Our IT Team’s innovation and creativity help create a seamless experience for our customers across digital and in-store, while delivering capabilities that enable our store Team Members to build relationships with our customers and provide them with legendary service. This work drives meaningful business value, and we’re grateful for the teamwork and dedication that make it possible.”

Since 1994, the annual Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top work environments for technology professionals. This year’s Best Places to work in IT is presented by Foundry’s Computerworld, a technology media brand that empowers enterprise users and their managers. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. The rankings are also reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

On the 2023 list, Tractor Supply is ranked 32 among the 58 organizations in the “Large” category, which includes companies with 5,000 or more U.S. employees. Tractor Supply has 50,000 Team Members and more than 2,000 stores in 49 states.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

The full list of recognized organizations is available at Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT List

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.foundryco.com).

