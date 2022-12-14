PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Vashon Island Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's continued expansion in the United States and its seventh affiliated office in the state of Washington.

The firm is owned and operated by Nicole Donnelly-Martin, Linda Bianchi, and Richard Bianchi who bring a collective 85 years of real estate experience. The office will be managed by Glynis Delargy. Headquartered on Vashon Island, an island community nestled between Seattle and Tacoma in the southern part of Puget Sound, the company will service the surrounding area in addition to the Kitsap Peninsula and South Sound regions.

"The luxury market on Vashon Island is seeing incredible growth," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "The area has seen a significant increase year-over-year in the over $2 million-dollar market, according to local market records. It also possesses the most waterfront footage of any area in King County, making it ideal for those looking to be surrounded by the natural splendor of the Pacific Northwest. Nicole and her team possess strong experience and I look forward to welcoming Vashon Island Sotheby's International Realty to the network."

"Vashon Island Sotheby's International Realty is a locally owned real estate brokerage focused on the exceptional representation of buyers and sellers on Vashon Island and the surrounding areas," said Donnelly-Martin. "Local knowledge, combined with high-quality service and unmatched results, sets us apart. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables the homes we represent to also benefit from its renowned global marketing programs, worldwide exposure and exclusive access to a highly qualified global clientele."

The company is committed to supporting its local community with active involvement in the Vashon Schools Foundation, Vashon Rotary Club, and St. Vincent de Paul Society Vashon, an international non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the poor and underserved members of Vashon Island. Vashon Sotheby's International Realty has also pledged a minimum of 1% of its profits to organizations that support its neighbors and local environment.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Vashon Island Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 50 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

