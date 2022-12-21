U.S. Bank names Sekou Kaalund new head of branch banking

Sekou Kaalund has joined U.S. Bank in a newly created role as the head of branch banking, a leadership role within Consumer & Business Banking responsible for the 2,200+ branches as well as the consumer and small business bankers spread out across 26 states. The bank’s branch and small business presence on the West Coast will expand further in 2023 upon full conversion of its acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

Kaalund comes to U.S. Bank with more than two decades of banking experiences during which he has been involved firsthand with the ability financial services institutions have to influence and enact meaningful change in the community. He spent the last 15 years at JPMorgan Chase in a variety of leadership roles across institutional and retail businesses, most recently serving as the Consumer Bank Divisional Director for the Northeast, and previously held leadership roles at Citi and at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Sekou, a fantastic leader who is going to make huge contributions across the organization,” said Tim Welsh, vice chair, Consumer & Business Banking for U.S. Bank. “All of us at U.S. Bank and in our communities across the country will benefit from his passion for and commitment to purpose-driven and client-centric service as we strive to power human potential.”

Kaalund will play a critical role leading the bank’s branch and small business banking efforts with the regional executives. In the role, he will focus on fostering growth through strengthened collaboration across Consumer & Business Banking teams as well as other areas of the bank to better serve its clients from region-to-region, market-to-market, branch-to-branch.

“I’ve always strived to lead a career that is anchored in purpose and have been fortunate to be in positions where I could make a real difference in the lives of clients and within communities,” said Kaalund. “I have strong admiration for the team and leaders that I’ll be working with, and I am excited to get to work in pursuit of powering the potential of our clients.”

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

