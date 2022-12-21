Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the return of its annual conference, CONNECT, which will be held in Austin, TX, May 15-18, 2023. CONNECT+23 will feature insights from industry thought leaders and experts and new innovations to help financial institutions transform their digital banking experience.

CONNECT 23 will provide attendees with an opportunity to:

Gain insights from dynamic speakers on the latest technology and industry trends

Network with peers, the Q2 team and other industry experts

Learn about Q2’s 2023 product roadmap, new product releases and feature enhancements

Participate in training and product demonstrations

Understand best practices to mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and help protect financial institutions and account holders from fraud

Q2’s Call for Speaker application is now open for those interested in speaking on a panel or at a breakout session at CONNECT 23. Click+here to learn more and submit a session for consideration.

Register+here and learn more about the event and request details about being an exhibitor or sponsor at CONNECT 23.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

