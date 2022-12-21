PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that construction has been completed on the amenity center and clubhouse at its Regency at Avenir community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Pearl, a state-of-the-art 30,000-square-foot community clubhouse exclusively for Regency at Avenir residents, is now open to homeowners.

Regency at Avenir is a highly sought-after active-adult 55+ master-planned community of 469 single-family homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,900+ square feet. The community offers two collections of Toll Brothers home designs with an array of luxury appointments, including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, and private primary bedroom suites. Many of the community’s home sites feature water and preserve views. Each of the 10 single-story floor plans incorporates the latest architectural design elements, blending modern trends and coastal influences. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s.

“From the moment residents enter Regency at Avenir, they are transported to a vibrant oasis inspired by the region’s lifestyle and natural beauty,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “The Pearl at Regency at Avenir is a true celebration of Florida living, giving residents an unmatched, luxury lifestyle and a vibrant sense of community.”

The gated Regency at Avenir community entrance is lined with lush, tropical landscaping leading to The Pearl, located in the heart of the community. Homeowners enter the brand-new community clubhouse through the atrium and are greeted by the Harbor Lounge, a light-filled social gathering space featuring a color palette of cool-toned blues, contemporary furnishings, and modern decor. Residents can explore a wide variety of on-site amenities including the Tee Up golf simulator, fitness center, yoga and meditation room, Stripes and Solids billiards room, or the Dealer’s Choice card room.

The Pearl’s state-of-the-art wellness studio offers cardio and strength training machines as well as on-demand fitness instruction, TRX suspension bands, kettlebells, and more. Full locker rooms are available to residents, as well as appointments for self-care in the Serenity Rooms. Outside, the spacious veranda is highlighted by the zero-entry heated swimming pool and hot tub, The Haven hammock area, and The Reef Poolside Grill. Toll Brothers homeowners can also enjoy health and mindfulness activities at The Commons, an outdoor lounge area that includes an event lawn and amphitheater, bocce courts, gas fire pit, and game lawn. There are also basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts.

Located off Northlake Boulevard, just west of Bee Line Highway, Regency at Avenir is conveniently located at 9878 Regency Way in Palm Beach Gardens, near Interstate 95, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment. A new Publix Super Market is just three miles from the community in the Shoppes at Ibis Plaza.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The Toll Brothers "New Home New Year" Sales Event is going on now, offering home buyers limited-time incentives on select homes. Home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers sales consultant for details.

Home buyers are invited to schedule an appointment to visit the Regency at Avenir sales center, professionally designed model homes, and new clubhouse. To learn more, call 844-551-2787 or visit RegencyAtAvenir.com.

Toll Brothers Southeast Florida communities also include Watermark at Avenir, Windgate at Avenir, Royal Palm Polo, Sandpiper Pointe at Deerfield Beach, and Stillwater Shores. Tesoro Club, an exclusive, gated country club community in Port St. Lucie, will open in early 2023 and offer all-new one- and two-story home designs with resort-style amenities.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

