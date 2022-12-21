American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. Ranked No. 5 in the Energy and Utilities industry category, this recognition illustrates American Water’s continued commitment to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) leadership.

Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reports, Sustainability Reports and other reports, as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in ESG areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

This prestigious award was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The final list was announced on December 7, 2022, recognizing the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. and can be viewed on Newsweek%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

