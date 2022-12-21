NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company ( DRCR) known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Fintech and Sports Betting Sectors. Since late July 2022, the company has launched three new products and revenue streams, including a disruptive mobile application (app) for Sports Predictions in the United Kingdom (UK), a traditional global Sportsbook and Casino Gaming platform. The company has therefore made enormous progress following the release earlier in the year of its global digital wallet which encompasses Cryptocurrency/Blockchain transactions.



Throughout this productive period, Swifty has been focused on successful launches and implementation leading up to the delivery of impressive Q4 results. With the gaming platforms only being launched from late July, the Q3 disclosure only captured the first couple of months of the launched product sales. To date in Q4, the company has already reported almost $15 million in revenue with impressive EBITDA, even after factoring in the substantial set up costs, as will be reported in the statutory filings in early 2023. Swifty has now been fully audited and is working tirelessly to file its S-1 in January 2023 in order to be fully reporting during the first quarter. Furthermore, Swifty’s name and ticker change documentation is due to be filed almost simultaneously to the S-1.

Swifty has developed and licensed its own software and is now focused on partnering with established casino operators globally, offering them the Swifty technology as a white label solution with subscription and revenue sharing models. This will allow for a rapid global scale up in 2023, reaching millions of potential customers. Swifty is also at the final stages of signing a contract with an operator that operates in six African countries, with this representing its first of several strategic white label partnerships.

Swifty has already carried out many successful marketing events to promote the brand and products in specific sports and this coverage will expand across many more sports and territories globally in 2023. Updates on the events and progress can be found on the company’s various social media channels.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “Our company has performed beyond expectations this year in terms of our financial results and the delivery and execution of our business plan. I’m well aware that the Shareholder base wants to see Swifty land on USA soil, and we assure shareholders that this will happen during the course of 2023. This will be followed by even more rampant growth which we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to have all the structures in place for. We are not building a hobby business – we are striving to build a multi-billion-dollar company, and this is not a sprint. Instead, this is a carefully planned execution of an ambitious business plan. In order to enter the USA successfully and be taken seriously, we need to compete and in some cases partner with the giants of the industry. For this, we need to be proven, credible and generating strong revenues with a world-class team, all of which we are already accomplishing extremely well. I am looking forward to an unbelievable 2023.”

