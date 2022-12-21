VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce results as received from Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) for channel samples from the Phase 2 exploration program on its Superb Lake Lithium Property (the "Property"), located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company recently optioned the Property and has the right to acquire an undivided 70% interest (see PR dated November 29, 2022).

The highest-grade zone from the sample program was 5.84 % Li2O over 1.1m, which was across a 3.2 m wide portion of the dyke. Highlights follow:

The main Superb Lake pegmatite is 3 to 3.8m wide in surface outcrop and can be traced for about 100 m along strike. It appears to continue under glacial cover at both ends.

The pegmatite varies from fine grained to very coarse grained spodumene, with local zones of aplite. Surface assays suggest overall better grades within its western portion.

A total of 15 channel samples from 0.3 m to 1.5 m were cut in four channels (see Table 1 below)

Channel #1 - 0.43% Li2O across 3.2 meters;

Channel #2 - 0.65% Li2O across 3.8 meters;

Channel #3 - 2.47% Li2O over 3.2 meters; and

Channel #4 - 1.29% Li2O over 2.9 meters.

Each channel sample from this work varies from a 0.3 to 1.5 meter long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut of the bedrock. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using their code Ultratrace 7. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Airborne Geophysical Survey Update

The Company is also pleased to announce the completion of a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEMTM Plus) and horizontal magnetic gradiometric survey on the Superb Lake Property. 883-line kilometres of survey at 50 m line spacing was contracted in August 2022 to Geotech Ltd. of Ontario, Canada. The survey has been flown and Geotech Ltd. is currently in the process of compiling the airborne survey data and reporting. The survey type is an exclusive technology of Geotech Ltd. and is suitable to identify deeper geophysical targets and structures.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Rock Edge stated that, "We are very pleased with exploration results on the Superb Lake Property and are looking forward to the next phases of exploration, which will help identify additional pegmatites in the area and help trace the known dyke along strike. Until defined by drilling, the dimensions of the spodumene bearing pegmatite as observed on surface may represent a minimum, given the nature of the surrounding till cover."

Table 1: Channel Samples assays

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a Geological Consultant of Medaro, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Superb Lake Lithium Property

The Property consists of 8 mining claims totalling approximately 2,378 hectares land in the O' Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It is located about 375 kilometers to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The nearest town to the property is Nakina situated 45 km to the south of the Property. Geologically, the Property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. Superb Lake area has historical exploration work carried out since the 1950s' with discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. The Company has carried out exploration work in 2021 and 2022 which included prospecting, mapping, soil and rock sampling, and airborne / ground geophysical surveys.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone #604-808-3156

Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, including with respect to the Company's ability or intention to exercise its option to acquire an interest in the Property, as described above. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731756/Rock-Edge-Assays-Return-247-Lithium-Oxide-Over-32-Meters-at-Superb-Lake-Lithium-Property-Ontario



