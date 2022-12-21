F45 Training Holdings ("FXLV") Sued by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine for Securities Law Violations

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45;” : FXLV) and certain of its executives. The complaint was brought in the District Court for the Western District of Texas (Goer v F45 Training Holdings Inc., et al., No. 1:22-cv-01291).

If you purchased F45 shares at any time after the IPO – or from July 16, 2021 to the present – you are encouraged to contact Barrack, Rodos & Bacine to discuss your rights or for additional information about the case. Please contact Mark Stein or Linda Border at the toll-free number (877) 386-3304 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

If you have suffered a loss arising from purchases in F45 stock, you have until February 6, 2023 to file a motion with the Court seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

F45 Training Holdings Inc., a Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness franchisor based in Texas, went public in July 2021, when it sold 18.75 million shares priced at $16 per share, while touting a Predictable, Asset-Light Model Driving Rapid Growth. The company reported results and issued guidance that was generally expected by the market for about a year after the IPO.

However, on July 26, 2022, F45 issued a press release in which it drastically reduced its financial guidance; disclosed that would open about 60% fewer exercise studios than promised just two months earlier; said that a $250 million credit line was no longer available to the company; disclosed that the company was letting go of about 110 employees; and announced that the CEO, Adam Gilchrist, had resigned.

The disclosures in the press release sent the price of F45 shares down over 60% on July 27, 2022, and it has continued since that time to trade at less than $4.00 per share.

With offices in Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and New York City, NY, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving company misstatements and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in the history of securities litigation in the U.S. The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

ti?nf=ODcxNDY4MiM1MzE0MDA5IzIwMjQ3NTc=
Barrack-Rodos-Bacine.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.