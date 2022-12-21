PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., (OTC PINK:GRLF) an Importer and Wholesale Distributor of premium hand rolled cigars, today announces the introduction of Battleship Cigars, a premium private label cigar, hand crafted to support the mission and raise funds for the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, NJ.

Battleship Cigars Launch

The Battleship Cigar brand is a new custom premium blend from the makers at Cubanacan Cigars S.A designed to deliver a great smoking experience while raising funds for the nation's most decorated naval ship, the Battleship USS New Jersey BB-62. The launch party for the Battleship Cigar brand will occur on Friday December 16th from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Lit Cigar Lounge 617 Auburn Ave Swedesboro NJ 08085. After the launch party, the cigars will be available at the Battleship "Ships Store," their website www.battleshipnewjersey.org and at Lit Cigar Lounge.

Battleship New Jersey BB-62 Museum and Memorial

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial provides an up-close look at our nation's military history. From World War II to Korea, Vietnam and active duty during the 1980s, this is among the can't-miss U.S. Navy museum ships open to the public today. A wealth of history along with engaging activities aboard the battleship awaits! If you're looking for things to do in Camden, NJ or even what to do in New Jersey, the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial is among the best museums in the United States

ABOUT US.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our website www.greenleafinnovations.co and follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words believes, project, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, strategy, plan, may, will, would, will be, will continue, will likely result, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects on a consolidated basis include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, availability of capital, interest rates, competition, and generally accepted accounting principles. These risks and uncertainties should also be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Robert Mederos

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731753/Green-Leaf-Innovations-Inc-Introduces-a-Custom-Premium-Cigar-To-Support-the-Mission-of-the-Battleship-New-Jersey-Museum-and-Memorial



