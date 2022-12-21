Find the Ultimate Last-Minute Holiday Gifts at Macy's

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Find the perfect last-minute presents this holiday season with a little help from Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination. We know this time of year can be overwhelming and that’s why our curated Holiday+Gift+Finder makes shopping easy and efficient. Shoppers can find inspiration, value and the best brands that, “Give Love. Give Style,” for everyone on your list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005792/en/

23087303.jpg

Shop last minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list (Photo: Business Wire)

From the spa enthusiast to the kitchen connoisseur to finding the perfect Secret Santa gift, Macy’s has unique and thoughtful items the entire family will love. Customers can shop comfortably from home, conveniently through the Macy’s mobile app, macys.com or in stores nationwide.

Toys

For the kids in the family or the Toys“R”Us kid at heart, Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List is the perfect place to explore this holiday season’s best last-minute selection. Customers can visit macys.com%2Fhottoylist to browse the list and find inspiration for all ages.

Must-Have Toys

Very Merry Last-Minute Gifts

Let Macy’s put the joy in gift-giving for you this year. With inspiration across categories like toys, tech, fashion, beauty, fragrance, home and more, discover the season’s best assortment at macys.com%2Fgifts.

Gifts Under $15

Gifts Under $25

Gifts Under $50

Gifts Under $100

Luxe Gifts

Gift Cards

Need a perfect present for the person who has it all? Give the gift of unlimited choices with a Macy’s gift card and wrap up your holiday shopping. Online shoppers can also purchase digital gift cards for instant gratification.

Ease of Shopping

Macy’s is committed to delivering on time. Order online at macys.com by December 21 at 5:00 PM ET, for standard delivery by Christmas. Macy’s offers an array of pickup and payment options for customers who prefer to shop in-store. Take advantage of last chance shopping with our curbside pick-up, buy online and pick up in store by December 24 at 3:00 PM ET.

Select Macy’s stores are operating with extended store hours to accommodate holiday shopping. Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Stores will re-open on Monday, December 26 at 9 a.m. Hours vary by location, please visit macys.com%2Fstores for more information.

Last-Minute Holiday Looks

Still searching for your last-minute festive look? Macy’s has a wide range of clothing and coats to keep you warm and stylish from head to toe for all your special occasions and family gatherings.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221214005792r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005792/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.