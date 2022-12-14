Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with First Bank

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Malvern (NASDAQ: MLVF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with First Bank.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/malvern-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Malvern's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Malvern shareholders are expected to receive only 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash for each share of Malvern they own. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Malvern by imposing a significant penalty if Malvern accepts a superior bid. Malvern insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Malvern's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Malvern.

If you own Malvern common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/malvern-bancorp-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

