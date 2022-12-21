The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (“Hertz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTZ) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On December 5, 2022, Hertz announced a $168 million settlement of claims by customers who were falsely reported as having stolen the Company's vehicles.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above mentioned misconduct.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you still hold Hertz shares purchased before July 2022 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005309/en/