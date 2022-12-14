Alkami's Segmint Featured in Prominent Industry Martech Lineup

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022

Growing ecosystem of solutions underscores importance of martech stack strategy for FIs

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced its data analytics and engagement solution, Segmint, was featured in the marketing technology (martech) industry's foremost annual Martech Map, which validates and categorizes thousands of martech tools to provide a bird's-eye view of the solutions landscape. This marks the second year Segmint has been listed.

The Martech Map was established in 2011 by Scott Brinker of Chiefmartec.com and has grown in the number of featured solutions by 6,521% as of May 2022, reflecting the massive scale and rapid rate of change of the martech industry. "Our financial institution (FI) clients are particularly impacted by this rapid growth as they seek to build viable tech stacks that will endure and drive growth for years to come," said Nate Shahan, vice president of product management for Alkami. "With 10,000+ solutions listed, the map is an eye-opening illustration of the importance of having a comprehensive martech stack strategy that works together to drive revenue from digital banking."

Shahan added, "Data is foundational to evolving the digital banking platform from a cost center to a revenue contributor. Without integrated account holder data and insights, the success of all other martech solutions will be limited. Including marketing success signals, like an account opened or debit card swiped, can validate the ROI of all martech investments."

Leveraging marketing technology is one of the strategies Segmint outlines in its recent strategy guide, Navigating the Economic Impact: 2023 Financial Institution Budgeting & Data Strategies. The guide provides FIs with actionable strategies they can employ now to deepen and grow account holder relationships and drive revenue growth in 2023. Download the 2023 Strategy Guide here.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, multi-payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

