Acquisition Provides Immediate Revenue to Company

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Industry Source Consulting, Inc. (OTC Pink:INSO) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Missouri based Phyto Life Organics, LLC. Phyto Life Organics operates a large scale indoor and outdoor CBD production operation with brands that include various CBD products and essential oils.

INSO recently announced that the Company had reached top tier reporting status with OTC Markets and is now current with the Company's quarterly filings. The acquisition of Phyto Life Organics provides immediate revenue to the Company as it implements its new Business Plan.

"Acquiring a revenue generating company like Phyto Life and its brands is a significant step for the Company's new growth plan. The incoming management team will continue to seek additional acquisitions as a way to build its business and provide increased value to its shareholders," stated Michael K. Molen, outgoing CEO of INSO.

Details concerning the acquisition and the business of Phyto Life will be announced in the coming days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE: Industry Source Consulting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731799/Industry-Source-Consulting-Announces-Acquisition-of-Phyto-Life-Organics



