NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company', releases a General Corporate Update.

New World Gold Corporation, after several attempts has exhausted all resources at its disposal to regain a current or reporting status as a publicly traded company.

The lethal blow to the Company was delivered by OTC Markets in 2021, when the online access and membership to their service was terminated.

New World Gold Corporation has divested Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co. as an asset from its books and returned it to its previous owner; this includes the mineral rights to the 80 Acre Wyoming Claim, and the 117 Acre Idaho Claim.

‘NWGC' Management intends to sell the publicly traded entity to whoever is up for the challenge of reinstating it; this decision is not made lightly, as the CEO doesn't want to see the company be de-listed and wants to give Shareholders every opportunity for success.

"We want to thank all of the Shareholders who supported the efforts to bring real value back to this company!", Robert Honigford.

Contact:

Twitter: @NewWorldGoldCo

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.newworldgoldcorporation.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: New World Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731741/New-World-Gold-Corporation-General-Update



