VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") today announces that on December 13, 2022, it completed a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $842,500 (the "Financing"). In connection with the Financing, the Company issued 16,850,000 Units, comprised of (i) 14,850,000 Units issued as settlement of $742,500 in outstanding debt and (ii) 2,000,000 Units issued for cash proceeds of $100,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at $0.075 per share until two years from closing.

The Units are subject to a four-months and one-day hold period under applicable securities laws.

The proceeds of the Financing are expected to be used for working capital purposes and general administrative expenses.

The Company also announces that, effective December 13, 2022, MNP, LLP has resigned as auditor of the Company and a replacement auditor will be named in the near future.

The Company also announces a leadership transition at MediSure Canada Inc. Mario Cortis, President of MediSure Canada Inc., has resigned and the Company will soon announce an interim leader as part of this transition as well as recruitment for a permanent President. Empower would like to thank Mr. Cortis for his contributions and wish him well for his future endeavours.

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Its Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

