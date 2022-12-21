VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of a further 32.15 km2 of mineral claims contiguous to the current project footprint of its Tyee Nickel Project in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex ("HSP Complex") in south-eastern Quebec.

Mick Carew, CEO of GAMA, noted "We are pleased to further consolidate ground in this exciting new nickel region. Following our aggressive staking efforts in October 2022, these additional 60 claims bolster and further consolidate our land package and add scale to our exploration efforts in the HSP Complex. Gama will be updating shareholders on its plans to systematically and diligently explore its significant land package as we go into 2023."

Through an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with 1380749 BC Ltd., an arm's-length party, Gama has agreed to acquire an additional 60 mineral claims, covering a total of 32.15 km2, for a cash payment of $12,500 and the issuance of 50,000 common shares of Gama. The acquisition of these additional claims brings the footprint of the Company's Tyee Nickel project to 505.29 km2.

The securities issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: GAMA). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of copper. The company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the property known as the Big Onion Project located a short 20-minute drive from the town of Smithers in northern British Columbia. The Company's objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop the Big Onion Property. It is the intention of the Company to remain in the mineral exploration business. The Company will evaluate opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties.

