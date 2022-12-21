Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial) shook up the market on Monday when the company announced it had agreed to purchase Horizon Therapeutics PLC ( HZNP, Financial) for $27.8 billion.

The company will be acquiring Horizon for $116.50 in cash, with the agreed upon purchase price representing a 19.7% premium to the Dec. 9 closing price for the stock.

This is one of the largest deals in the entire marketplace this year.

This discussion will examine how the addition of Horizon Therapeutics will benefit Amgen’s business going forward.

Horizon Therapeutics’ portfolio

Horizon Therapeutics is a $25 billion biotechnology company. The company’s product portfolio offers medicines for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Amgen was not the original suitor for the company as Sanofi SA ( SNY, Financial) had first sought to be the acquirer.

The Irish company has just a dozen or so products in its portfolio, with its highest grossing medicines in the orphan segment. Top amongst these is Tepezza, which treats thyroid eye disease, a rare disease that causes inflammation, swelling and tissue changes around the eye. Double vision and bulging eyes are some symptoms of the disease and vision loss can occur. Thyroid eye disease effects an estimated 3 out of 100,000 men and 16 out of 100,000 women.

Revenue for Tepezza fell 20% to $490.9 million in the third quarter, but this was mostly due to a supply chain issue that took place in early 2021 that led to increased demand in the comparable period. Growth for the year is still expected to be in the high teens.

Krystexxa is another promising medicine that treats gout by metabolizing uric acid to be eliminated from the body through urination. The drug's sales grew 21% in the third quarter and were 37% higher for the first nine months of the year.

Uplizna is used to treat neuromyelitis optic spectrum disorder, which is an autoimmune disorder where white blood cells and antibodies attack optic nerves, the spinal cord and, sometimes, the brain. Uplizna has had incredible sales growth, with quarterly and year-to-date figures growing by 134% and 222%. Growth has been driven by launch in additional markets, such as Austria, Germany and France.

Peak sales for Tepezza, Krystexxa and Uplizna are expected to be greater than $4 billion, $1.5 billion, and $1 billion, respectively. Considering that Amgen generated revenue of $26 billion last year, the addition of Horizon Therapeutics is no small acquisition.

Amgen was likely motivated to make this move as it is seeing declines in some of its most important products. This includes Enbrel, which treats rheumatoid arthritis. Enbrel remained the company’s top-grossing product at $4.5 billion in 2021, but that will not be for long as the medicine has declined year over year for 10 consecutive quarters, including a 14% drop in the third quarter.

Enbrel has been negatively impacted by generic competition, but it is not the only product that will experience this headwind. Priola, which treats osteoporosis and produced revenue of $3.25 billion last year, will begin to see biosimilar competition in 2025. Otezla, which was acquired from Celgene as part of the merger between that company and Bristol-Myers Squibb ( BMY, Financial) in 2019, grew 3% in the most recent quarter, but this was due to the lowering of prices in order to grow volume. Last year, Otezla grew just 2% to $2.25 billion. Neulasta sales fell 24% in 2021 and were down 40% in the most recent quarter. Declines for the product are expected to continue.

Takeaways

These products are some of the highest grossing for Amgen in its entire portfolio. Those revenues need to be replaced and the addition of Horizon Therapeutics’ products could help to alleviate the declines in these medicines.

Amgen was able to acquire Horizon Therapeutics after the company had first been sought by Sanofi and now adds several products that should complement the company’s portfolio.

There are risks in the transaction. First, Amgen will use debt to finance this transaction and will add to the company’s long-term debt of $38.7 billion. This is a sizeable figure on the company’s balance sheet.

Second, there are risks that Horizon Therapeutics’ trials will not yield positive trial data, leaving the company with few new key products to add to Amgen’s portfolio. This is a typical risk that occurs when acquiring a biotech or pharmaceutical company, but, in this case, it is at a substantial cost and incurs a significant amount of debt.

Third, the products expected to generate high rates of revenue will eventually see competition, especially if demand is high. That is the nature of the business. Amgen has not been shy about lowering prices in the past in order to increase market share. For example, the company decreased its selling price for its cholesterol drug Repatha to do just that. This could mean that projected sales might not turn out to be as high as expected.

On the plus side, expanding to different markets and having products be approved for additional uses could be a catalyst for higher sales. For example, Tepezza is currently in phase 4 trials for use in chronic thyroid eye disease that could lead to further penetration of the medicine. This data is expected in the second quarter of next year.

Horizon Therapeutics has also raised its forecast for peak international sales for Tepezza to more than $1 billion, up from $500 million, due to demand in non-U.S. markets. One reason for the uptick in estimates is the medicine will see new launches, such as in France.

Krystexxa U.S. peak sales projections were lifted to at least $1.5 billion from $1 billion due to strength in rheumatology and nephrology following label expansion. Recently, regulatory fillings for both Tepezza and Krystexxa were made in Brazil.

While peak sales look impressive and were likely a key reason Amgen bought the company, current sales have been solid as well. Horizon Therapeutics was expected to achieve $3.6 billion of net sales in 2022, which would be a nearly 12% improvement from the prior year and mean that revenue was projected to have tripled since 2018. Demand appears to be there and the entrance into additional markets coupled with approval for expanded label should fuel future growth.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of next year and will likely be accretive immediately. The addition of Horizon Therapeutics will also positively impact free cash flow. Amgen noted the combined free cash flow for the two companies for the 12 months leading up to the end of the third quarter was $10.3 billion, of which $1.3 billion was directly from Horizon Therapeutics.

The cost of the transaction might limit share repurchases, something Amgen has spent an immense amount of capital on in the past. Over the last decade, average shares outstanding have been reduced by more than 3% per year. This could be an area where the company pulls back as it absorbs Horizon Therapeutics.

One area of capital returns that should continue is the dividend, which has had a compound annual growth rate of more than 19% over the last decade. In fact, Amgen announced it will increase its first-quarter dividend payment by 10% to $2.13. On a forward basis, shares yield 3.1%, nearly twice that of the average yield of 1.6% for the S&P 500 Index.

Amgen has a GF Score of 86 out of 100, implying moderate outperformance for the stock going forward. The score is driven by high marks for profitability and growth, middling ranks for financial strength and value and a low rating for momentum.

Shares of Amgen are currently trading very close to their GF Value based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts' future earnings projections.

Amgen has a GF Value of $266.42, leading to a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02. Shares are rated as fairly valued.

Final thoughts

Amgen has agreed to pay nearly $28 billion for Horizon Therapeutics. The deal is not without risks and will add to Amgen’s debt levels. That said, the acquisition will add several key products to the company’s portfolio that should help to offset those products that are already facing competition and those that soon will be.

As a shareholder, I believe the deal will be a positive for Amgen as it will boost sales and generate additional free cash flow. Share repurchases may slow, but the company’s recent dividend increase helps to reassure investors that it will continue to be an important capital return for Amgen. For these reasons, I will continue to hold the stock.