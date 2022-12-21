5 Outperforming Oil Companies to Consider for 2023

These energy stocks topped the S&P 500 Index over the past year

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Occidental Petroleum was the largest outperformer.
  • Other stocks that beat the index included Marathon Oil, APA, Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum.
Article's Main Image

As 2022 comes to a close in a few weeks’ time, investors are starting to search for value opportunities to take advantage of in the new year.

Having seen a slump in oil prices over the past several years, 2022 has been a banner year for the energy sector on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high inflation, rising interest rates and anxiety about the strength of the global economy. The sector has posted a return of 38.45% so far this year, outperforming the rest of the market by a wide margin.

1603054303038242816.png

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.20% at $76.39 on Wednesday morning, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 1.34% to trade at $76.38.

1603055614886510592.png

While there are some concerns for oil production heading into 2023, investors may still find value prospects among energy companies that outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index by at least 70% over the past 12 months.

As of Dec. 14, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found several stocks that had a higher return relative to the index for the period. It also looked for companies with a business predictability rank of at least one out of five stars. These companies are members of the benchmark index, which has posted a return of roughly -16% year to date.

Stocks within the S&P 500 that met these criteria included Occidental Petroleum Corp. (

OXY, Financial), Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO, Financial), APA Corp. (APA, Financial), Valero Energy Corp. (VLO, Financial) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC, Financial).

Occidental Petroleum

Outperforming the index by approximately 135.97% over the past 12 months, Occidental Petroleum (

OXY, Financial) has a $57.23 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $63.63 on Wednesdaywith a price-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-book ratio of 3.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The Houston-based oil and gas producer has operations in the U.S. as well as the Middle East. It also has petrochemical manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada and Chile.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1603062022533120000.png

Further, the GF Score of 70 out of 100 indicates the company is likely to have poor performance going forward. While Occidental received a high rating for profitability, its growth and financial strength ranks were moderate and its marks for GF Value and momentum were low.

1603062232902631424.png

Of the gurus invested in Occidental Petroleum,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 21.38% of its outstanding shares. Dodge & Cox, the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also have notable positions in the stock.

Marathon Oil

Beating the benchmark by around 96.90% over the past year, Marathon Oil (

MRO, Financial) has a market cap of $17.48 billion; its shares were trading around $27.65 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 1.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The oil and gas producer, which is headquartered in Houston, has begun to focus on unconventional resources in the U.S.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

1603065605634752512.png

The GF Score of 81 suggests the company has good outperformance potential, driven by a high rating for profitability and middling marks for the other four criteria.

1603065823914721280.png

With a 2.28% stake, Hotchkis & Wiley is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other guru investors include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio).

APA

Eclipsing the benchmark index by around 95.89% over the past year, APA (

APA, Financial) has a $14.54 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $45.73 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-book ratio of 24.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The Houston-based oil and gas producer is the holding company of Apache Corp.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

1603071174131154944.png

The GF Score of 70 implies the company is likely to have poor future performance on the back of middling marks for four of the criteria and a low growth rank.

1603071250605899776.png

Hotchkis & Wiley has the largest stake in APA with 3.66% of its outstanding shares.

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen, John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) and Simons’ firm also have significant holdings.

Valero Energy

Topping the S&P 500 by 93.49% in 2022, Valero Energy (

VLO, Financial) has a market cap of $46.45 billion; its shares were trading around $120.24 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-book ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the midstream oil and gas company operates refineries in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. It also owns ethanol plants.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1603078159882878976.png

Further, the GF Score of 83 means the company has good outperformance potential. It raked in high ratings for profitability, financial strength and GF Value and middling marks for growth and momentum.

1603078292548714496.png

Of the gurus invested in Valero, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has the largest stake with 0.33% of its outstanding shares. Simons’ firm,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Dalio’s firm, Jones, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) and Greenblatt, among several other gurus, also own the stock.

Marathon Petroleum

Surpassing the benchmark index by about 93.48% for the year, Marathon Petroleum (

MPC, Financial) has a $52.01 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $110.97 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-book ratio of 1.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The Findlay, Ohio-based midstream company refines, markets and transports petroleum products in the U.S.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1603081644040880128.png

The GF Score of 72 means the company is likely to have average performance in the future. While Marathon got high ratings for profitability and GF Value, its financial strength rank was more moderate. Momentum and growth were both low.

1603081897234235392.png

With a 0.35% stake, Simons’ firm is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Dalio’s Bridgewater,

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), Greenblatt, Grantham, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) and Fisher also have positions in Marathon Petroleum.

Additional outperformers

Other energy stocks that also beat the S&P 500 this year included Exxon Mobil Corp. (

XOM, Financial), EQT Corp. (EQT, Financial), Devon Energy Corp. (DVN, Financial) and ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial).

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.