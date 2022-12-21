Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) (“Moody’s”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) up to an aggregate purchase price of its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”), from holders thereof (the “Holders”), based on the acceptance priority levels noted in the table below, with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 4 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”). The Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of November 30, 2022 (as amended, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The applicable “Total Consideration” offered per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 13, 2022 (the “Early Tender Date”) was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference by reference to the applicable fixed spread for each series of Notes specified in the Offer to Purchase (the “Fixed Spread”), plus the applicable yield to maturity (the “Reference Yield”) based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the Offer to Purchase (the “Reference Security”), as quoted on the Bloomberg Bond Trader FIT1 series of pages, at 10:00 am New York City time, on December 14, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated by Moody’s with respect to one or more series of Notes (the “Price Determination Date”).

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Acceptance Priority Level U.S. Treasury Reference Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread Early Tender Payment (a) Total Consideration (a) 2.550%

Senior Notes

due 2060 615369 AU9 /

US615369AU95 $500,000,000 1 3.000%

U.S. Treasury

due August 15,

2052 FIT1 +110 bps $50 $628.52 3.100%

Senior Notes

due 2061 615369 AX3 /

US615369AX35 $500,000,000 2 3.000%

U.S. Treasury

due August 15,

2052 FIT1 +125 bps $50 $701.90 2.750%

Senior Notes

due 2041 615369 AV7 /

US615369AV78 $600,000,000 3 4.000%

U.S. Treasury

due November 15,

2042 FIT1 +110 bps $50 $745.10 3.250%

Senior Notes

due 2050 615369 AT2 /

US615369AT23 $300,000,000 4 3.000%

U.S. Treasury

due August 15,

2052 FIT1 +135 bps $50 $752.73

_______________________ (a) Per $1,000 principal amount. The Total Consideration for Notes set forth in the table above is calculated using the applicable Fixed Spread specified on the table above and is inclusive of the Early Tender Payment.

Because Moody’s previously increased the maximum purchase amount to a sufficient amount (as amended, the “Maximum Purchase Amount”) in order for Moody’s to accept all the Notes with Acceptance Priority Level 1 set forth in the table above, Moody’s is accepting for purchase the aggregate purchase price of only the Notes with Acceptance Priority Level 1 validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, prior to or at the Early Tender Date. No Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, prior to or at the Early Tender Date with Acceptance Priority Levels 2 through 4, and no Notes of any series validly tendered after the Early Tender Date, will be accepted for purchase.

Holders who validly tendered, and did not validly withdraw, their Notes prior to or at the Early Tender Date and whose Notes were accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Total Consideration.

In addition to the Total Consideration, all Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last applicable interest payment date, up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date, payable on such Early Settlement Date. Payment for the Notes that were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, prior to or at the Early Tender Date and that are accepted for purchase will be made on December 15, 2022 (the “Early Settlement Date”).

The Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, which are set out in the Offer to Purchase, including the Maximum Purchase Amount, the Acceptance Priority Levels and the proration procedures.

Moody’s has engaged Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”) to act as the sole dealer manager (the “Dealer Manager”) in connection with the Offer, and has appointed Global Bondholder Services Corporation (“GBSC”) to serve as the depositary and information agent (the “Depositary and Information Agent”) for the Offer. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related Offer documents are available via the Offer website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gbsc-usa.com%2Fmoodys%2F or by contacting GBSC via telephone at +1 (212) 430-3774 (collect) or +1 (855) 654 2014 (toll-free) or via e-mail at [email protected]. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to Citigroup at +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect) or +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll-free).

None of Moody’s or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the Dealer Manager, the Depositary and Information Agent or the trustee for the Notes, is making any recommendation to any Holder as to whether such Holders should tender or refrain from tendering any securities in response to any of the Tender Offers, and neither Moody’s nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Notes, nor is it a solicitation for acceptance of the Offer. Moody’s is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase and related Offer documents. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

