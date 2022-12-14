American Psychological Association Joins Global edX Partner Network, Launches PsycLearn® Essentials Courses

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON and LANHAM, Md., Dec. 14, 2022

Free courses designed to elevate the public's knowledge of, regard for, and use of psychology

WASHINGTON and LANHAM, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Psychological Association (APA) and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced APA as the newest member of the global edX partner network and the launch of its first Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). The courses, delivered from APA's digital instructional resource PsycLearn Essentials, will promote the advancement, communication and application of psychological science and knowledge to over 46 million edX learners around the world. Courses will be available for enrollment in January 2023 at edx.org/school/apa.

The first APA course being offered on edX is in Qualitative Research, a cornerstone of psychological research that is essential for understanding the social reality of individuals, groups and cultures. It will be followed by many other topics impacting and informing human behavior and society, including Positive Psychology, Social Decision Making, Gender and Sexuality, and Stress and Health.

"The American Psychological Association's partnership with edX is an important part of our strategic goal to elevate the public's understanding of psychology," said Jasper Simons, chief publishing officer of APA. "APA's PsycLearn courses are designed by a team of learning science researchers and seasoned psychology instructors based on applied cognitive science and evidence-based learning strategies. edX's leading learning platform will help APA deliver important topics in psychology to everyone everywhere."

According to the APA, demand for psychology expertise is spreading across a variety of fields and industries, including healthcare, sports, policy and advocacy and diversity, equity and inclusion. Psychology training also emphasizes several in-demand skills, from data analysis to building functional multidisciplinary teams.

"Our partnership with the APA gives edX learners access to rigorous, affordable online learning opportunities from the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "By continuing to expand the psychology offerings available on edX, we're helping create more pathways for learners to pursue education, from free courses to full Master's degrees, in a field that is a key part of the human experience."

For more information on APA's partnership with edX, visit edx.org/school/apa.

About The American Psychological Association

APA is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 133,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students as its members. APA's mission is to promote the advancement, communication and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives. To learn more about APA, please visitapa.org.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability and more at edX.org.

Media Contact
Caitlin Kanaly, 2U/edX
[email protected]

