Schneider Electric North America CTO Attends White House Electrification Summit

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022

Scott Harden: "The path to America's clean energy future is through electrification"

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Schneider Electric joined private sector leaders and public officials at the White House Electrification Summit to discuss how electrification can help the United States meet its climate and equity goals. CTO of Schneider Electric North America Scott Harden released the following statement prior to his attendance:

The path to America's clean energy future is through electrification.

"The path to America's clean energy future is through electrification. The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure law are enabling game changing investments in this critical transition. Electrification coupled with digitization makes the places we live and work more efficient, safer and healthier for both people and the planet. The energy transition also creates good jobs while helping the country fight inflation and rising energy costs. As one of the world's most sustainable companies, we are very proud to partner with the federal government to lead electrification efforts across the country."

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, has a long history of partnering with the government to advance the clean energy transition. With more than 17,000 U.S. employees and its North American headquarters in Boston, MA, Schneider Electric has operations across 48 states, including hubs in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, and Nashville, TN. In early 2022, the company announced construction of a new 160,000 square foot manufacturing plant in El Paso, TX as part of a $100 million regional investment to increase production and speed the delivery of electrical products to customers in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Schneider Electric is also the world's leading builder of microgrids, including an energy security microgrid at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, CA to allow mission-critical operations to continue uninterrupted if the utility power grid is compromised or damaged, as well as a microgrid to enable cleaner, more resilient operations at the Port of Long Beach, the second busiest sea port in the nation.

In addition, the company has helped the U.S. Navy modernize 90 buildings and optimize its data center operations at two bases using $114 million in guaranteed energy savings. It also implemented more than $7 million in infrastructure upgrades at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Puerto Rico to enhance patient care, all delivered with no upfront capital investment through a guaranteed energy savings performance contract.

