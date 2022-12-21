Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial 646-828-8082 with the passcode 572424. A replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on the Investor Relations website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005166/en/