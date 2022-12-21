PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, was recently named a winner in the 2022 Window + Door Awards by Window+%2B+Door+Magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005946/en/

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual awards program highlights the best products in the residential fenestration industry. As the award recipient for Most Innovative Support/Marketing Program, PGT Innovations was recognized for its LeadMatch program, which debuted in 2020 and released an update with exciting new features the following year.

“I am incredibly proud of our talented team members who brought this program from conception to completion,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “We encourage our folks to bring forward new ideas with the goal of improving, growing, and shaping the future of our organization, and this is a prime example of the innovation that lies within our organization.”

Through LeadMatch, PGTI provides five different ways for homeowners and industry professionals to connect with dealers, including directions, quotes, phone calls, messages, and live chat, then compiles and organizes the customer data into one system for dealers to access and manage.

This proprietary sales tool and customer relationship management system was designed specifically for the fenestration industry and includes features defined by feedback from dealers.

“Our dealers are valued partners, so we are always looking for innovative ways to better support them,” said Christy Sackett, Vice President of Marketing for PGT Innovations. “We are thrilled to see the significant value that LeadMatch has delivered to our dealers. Not only does it provide them with high-quality residential and commercial leads within their servicing areas, both domestically and internationally, but the program also offers them an array of sales tools to utilize throughout the sales process, ensuring success from start to finish.”

To determine the winners of the 2022 Window + Door Awards, a panel of judges representing all segments of the residential fenestration industry reviewed nominations and selected winners based on a specific set of criteria for each category. Judges cast their ballots for the products, processes, programs, and machines they deemed to have a substantial impact on the advancement of the industry.

Window + Door judges reported that LeadMatch is a great use of technology in order to streamline processes, allows for a wider net to be cast to obtain clients, mobile productivity has been well designed, and the program offers an efficient and flexible process.

PGTI will be featured in Window + Door Weekly, on WindowandDoor.com and across Window + Door’s various social media platforms.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005946/en/