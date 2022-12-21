SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. ( TMPO) (“Tempo Automation” or “Tempo”) announced today that Blur Product Development (“Blur”), a leading medical device design and development partner, has elected to leverage Tempo’s Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform to speed up product development timelines for its clients.



Recognizing that delays can result in significant costs to their clients as a result of extra work and delayed or lost revenues, the team at Blur has opted to rely on Tempo’s first-time-right printed circuit board assemblies (“PCBAs”). The Tempo platform supports Blur’s acceleration efforts through prototyping and into production, ultimately bringing clients’ projects to market more quickly.

Blur recently ran the same 50-board project through both Tempo and another PCBA vendor that promised quick turn times. While both manufacturers were able to deliver boards quickly, Tempo’s quality stood out.

“With the other vendor, who was lower priced, we had almost 50% fallout on 50 circuit boards,” said Jeff Rosino, Partner at Blur. “We had 0% fallout when running the same order through Tempo.”

With exceptionally high acceptance rates and fast shipments, it is an easy decision to continue to partner with Tempo. “Tempo’s quality paired with speed blows us away,” said Rosino.

Additionally, Blur looks for flexibility in its partners, which comes down to the ability to make changes quickly. “We value Tempo’s ability to adapt purchase orders to meet changing needs, especially given current component availability constraints,” said Rosino.

Joy Weiss, CEO of Tempo Automation, said, “Tempo has focused its manufacturing platform to serve the unique needs of early stage electronic product development. Like Blur, our goal is to help get our customers’ products to market as quickly as possible.”

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, revolutionizing the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo's Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform optimizes the complex process of PCBA manufacturing to deliver quality, speed and agility that are superior to other low-volume manufacturers. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a significant competitive advantage for customers. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, a number of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo Automation to accelerate innovation. Learn more at tempoautomation.com.

About Blur Product Development

Founded in 2015, Blur Product Development helps clients in medical device, consumer packaged goods, industrials, and other industries successfully bring new products to market. Their full suite of services take projects from a back-of-the-napkin design into full scale production.

With electrical, mechanical, and software engineers all in house, Blur iterates quickly from early design, through prototyping, and into production. In Tempo, Blur has found a PCBA partner who can keep up with their rapid pace while delivering the quality their clients demand.