Sumo Logic Recognized by Leading Independent Research Firm as a Strong Performer in Security Analytics Platforms Evaluation

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that it was recognized as a strong performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022.”

"Enterprises are transforming security solutions to adapt to a cloud-first, digital business architecture," said Dave Frampton SVP/GM Security Business Unit, Sumo Logic. "Our cloud-native architected solutions to modern detection and investigation workflows are being recognized for both innovation and scale as enterprises invest in making their business both reliable and secure."

The Forrester report notes, “Reference customers highlight that the offering scales well and is suitable for multiple use cases across the organization including security, R&D, site reliability engineering, and DevOps.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM consists of an elastic-scale data lake, adaptive detection analytics, and integrated SOAR workflow automation and orchestration. Built to help customers adapt security operations with increased precision and efficiency, Cloud SIEM is for customers at any stage of the security maturity lifecycle, from emerging security practices to global Fortune 100 security operations centers. It also integrates with the industry-recognized Sumo Logic Observability solution for DevSecOps to converge data, workflows, and analytics as demanded by many use cases in the modern digital enterprise.

The full report “The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022” is available for download: www.sumologic.com/brief/forrester-wave-security-analytics-platforms.

About Sumo Logic Security Solutions

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. ( SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contact
Carmen Harris, Sumo Logic
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNDc2OSM1MzEzNjY4IzIwOTM3NDM=
Sumo-Logic-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.