NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) today announced The Shawn Ryan Show has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. A former U.S. Navy SEAL and CIA Contractor, Ryan talks with our nation’s finest warfighters, capturing their stories of sacrifice and valor. With long-form interviews, The Shawn Ryan Show documents the realities our soldiers face when they return home from war, uncovering inconvenient truths the mainstream media often ignores. Ryan also talks with experts about a wide variety of related topics spanning from business to society and culture.



With more than 900,000 subscribers on YouTube, The Shawn Ryan Show is consistently a top-ranked show, ranking as high as #55 of more than 8 million podcasts. The Shawn Ryan Show appears regularly among the top 200 shows on Apple Podcasts and charts high in the Society & Culture category on both Apple and Spotify.

A new episode of The Shawn Ryan Show will drop the first and third Monday of each month on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes all existing and forthcoming episodes of The Shawn Ryan Show.

About Shawn Ryan

A former US Navy SEAL and CIA Contractor, Shawn Ryan is the Founder/CEO of Vigilance Elite.

Ryan enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18 and began his journey to become a Navy SEAL. He served with SEAL Teams 2 and 8, deploying to multiple conflict zones and fighting in both Iraq and Afghanistan. After leaving the US Navy and Navy Special Warfare Community, Ryan continued to serve his country as a CIA Contractor involved in US intelligence clandestine operations.

His career spanned 14 years and 20 deployments across 14 different combat zones, including Operations "Enduring Freedom," "Iraqi Freedom," and "Inherent Resolve." Ryan now serves as the Primary Special Operations Outreach Consultant for Veterans Advocacy Services, educates Special Operations Veterans on their entitled benefits, and helps facilitate their transition from elite warrior to civilian life.

When Ryan left the Special Operations Community in 2015, he founded Vigilance Elite to train members of both the civilian and law enforcement communities. The company eventually developed The Shawn Ryan Show.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

