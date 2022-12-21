Hess Named to Both Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 13th consecutive year and for the first time has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which comprises global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Only the most sustainable companies are considered each year for DJSI membership. This year, Hess is the only North American oil and gas company listed on DJSI World and one of only three North American oil and gas companies included in DJSI North America.

In addition, Newsweek just published its fourth annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies and once again included Hess. Of the 500 companies on the 2023 list, Hess is the highest ranked oil and gas producer. The ranking is based on an analysis of 2,000 public companies with U.S. headquarters by a research firm using an independent survey and publicly available environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance indicators. The complete list and methodology are available here.

“We are honored to be recognized for delivering industry leading ESG performance and disclosure,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety. “Hess will continue to be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability as we help to meet the world’s growing need for affordable, reliable and cleaner energy.”

Hess’ Sustainability Report describes the company’s sustainability strategy and performance on ESG programs and initiatives. The report is available at: www.hess.com%2Fsustainability%2Fsustainability-reports.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about the company is available at www.hess.com.

