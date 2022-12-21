Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Rave Mobile Safety, a leader in mass notification and incident management that helps organizations and public safety agencies communicate and collaborate during emergencies. The company is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

State and local governments and enterprises, including hospitals, rely on Rave's cloud-native, customizable platform to support emergency coordination. Users can effectively communicate operational updates and alerts, such as health emergencies, lockdowns and evacuations, so people are better informed to take appropriate action.

The platform is also used by thousands of K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the U.S. Rave’s panic button solution can immediately provide real-time incident details and essential data like location to 9-1-1 call takers and first responders, and its incident management solution helps to coordinate the emergency response across school safety personnel, administrators and first responders.

"Motorola Solutions’ technologies strengthen the critical intersection of public safety and personal security," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "Our acquisition of Rave complements our portfolio with a platform specifically designed to help individuals, businesses and public safety agencies work together in more powerful ways.”

The Rave platform will be integrated into Motorola Solutions’ technology portfolio, which includes access control, video security, body-worn cameras, critical communications, command center software and weapons detection solutions.

“Rave and Motorola Solutions share a deep understanding of communication and collaboration workflows for customers, including the essential role of mobile technology, when addressing complex and evolving safety challenges,” said Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety. “We’re excited to extend our reach and impact as we join a global leader in public safety and enterprise security.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2022 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate Rave Mobile Safety. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005952/en/