WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DSJI North America) for the third consecutive year, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Index was launched in 1999 as the pioneering standard for measuring and advancing corporate, environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices across all industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20 percent of sustainability performance among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies.

Earlier this year, the company’s science-based targets were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The updated commitments can be found in WestRock’s 2021+Sustainability+Report, which details WestRock’s comprehensive efforts to imagine and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future.

