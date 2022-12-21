Abivax's senior executive management will attend the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference and the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event from January 9-12 in San Francisco, US

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces that its senior executive management will attend the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference and the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, both taking place from January 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco, California, US.

The Abivax management team will be available for 1:1 meetings during the conferences in San Francisco. Interested investors and third parties can request meetings through the LifeSci CAE 2023 Registration platform .

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax said: "We are very much looking forward to exchanging with our existing and potential new investors in San Francisco. We will seize the opportunity to discuss Abivax's financing options in order to refine our approach and our financial strategy in the near future. Top priority of this financing strategy is the funding of our ongoing global phase 3 program with obefazimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. At present, the recruitment of patients in the US is processing according to plan, and we expect the study centers in Europe to start enrollment of patients beginning of 2023."

The LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event will be held in person at the Beacon Grand Hotel (formerly the Sir Francis Drake), 450 Powell Street in San Francisco during the week of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The LifeSci event will feature more than 200 innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. It will include in-person 1:1 meetings with senior management teams showcasing the most relevant topics impacting the life sciences industry today.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo:ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

