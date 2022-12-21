NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Ray Rico Freelance is a multicultural and diverse design and media agency in Memphis, TN. The agency also runs Focus Mid-South, a local publication serving the Mid-South LGBT+ community and its allies. Ray Rico was part of the 2017 cohort of Memphis Inner City Capital Connections, and to this day credits the curriculum for helping improve his company's marketing and culture.

"Our company culture continues to improve and helps us to attract more and more new businesses across the Latinx and LGBT+ areas. Being part of an initiative like this for multiple years has helped position me and my company for growth."

Rico says the ICCC program has long-term benefits. "Years later, it still seems to be serving me well in my work, with leading my team, serving my community, and support for my clients."

Ray Rico, Ray Rico Freelance & Focus LGBTQ+ Magazine

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: http://www.fedex.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731855/FedEx-Business-Spotlight-Ray-Rico-Freelance-Focus-LGBT-Magazine



