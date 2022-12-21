COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $.29 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Kellogg and Post Falls.

For more information visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach or Mikayla Mahovsky at 208-665-5999.

