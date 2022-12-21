Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has topped the list of 16 vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Analytical Platforms Market Study. Dresner Advisory Services’ defines Analytical platforms as integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical/BI use cases, including data engineering, data catalog, self-service BI, data science and machine learning, embedded BI or analytics and cloud support.

Domo’s #1 placement in the 2022 Analytical Platforms Market Study was based on confirmed functionality and weighted by user feedback and analyst importance.

This marks Domo’s seventh Dresner distinction in 2022, including distinguished rankings in Dresner+2022+Small+and+Mid-Sized+Enterprise+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Industry+Excellence+Awards, Dresner+2022+Wisdom+of+Crowds+BI+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Guided+Analytics+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Self-Service+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study and the Dresner+2022+Cloud+Computing+and+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study.

“We congratulate Domo for being named as the top-rated vendor in our second annual Analytical Platforms Market Study,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. “The offerings and services that vendors are able to provide are more crucial now more than ever, as more than half the organizations surveyed look to source a critical mass of core analytical and BI functionality from a single-vendor integrated technology platform.”

“To be recognized as the number one vendor for analytical platforms speaks to the innovative ways our entire Domo team continues to go beyond for our customers with a platform and solutions that help improve their business outcomes,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “As part of our mission to transform business by putting data to work for everyone, it’s crucial that Domo makes it easy for everyone across an organization to access, understand and take action on well-governed data.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ Analytical Platforms Market Study, visit here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner+Advisory+Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

