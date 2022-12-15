First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of distributions for 4 exchange-traded fund(s) (each a “Fund,” collectively, the “Funds”) advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: December 15, 2022 Record Date: December 16, 2022 Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV FCVT Nasdaq First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Monthly $0.0450 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund V FMF NYSE Arca First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund Quarterly $0.1915 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII FAAR Nasdaq First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Quarterly $1.7361 FTGC Nasdaq First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Quarterly $2.5279

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $199 billion as of November 30, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund before investing. Prospectuses for the Funds contain this and other important information and are available free of charge by calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ftportfolios.com. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

