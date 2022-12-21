Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, has partnered with American Lung Association to provide education to patients and providers on Endobronchial Valves, a clinically proven treatment to help people with severe COPD/emphysema breathe easier.1 COPD has no cure and is the third leading cause of death worldwide. Individuals living with advanced disease often struggle with each breath and have a very poor quality of life, and traditionally have not had good treatment options once medication alone no longer controls the symptoms of the disease well.

The Treating Severe COPD Campaign, led by the American Lung Association, aims to educate people with COPD, caregivers and clinicians about all treatment options available to them, including Endobronchial Valves, a minimally invasive option to help them breathe easier and enjoy a better quality of life, without the risks associated with traditional major surgical options.1

“While there is no cure, COPD is a treatable disease. We aim to ensure that Americans living with severe COPD are aware of all their potential treatment options, including Endobronchial Valve therapy,” said Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association. “Those living with COPD and their loved ones are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about the symptoms they are experiencing that lessen their ability to do the things they love, and what treatment options may be available to relieve symptoms.”

“I really wanted to do something so I would feel better. I’ve been living with COPD for some time,” said Sue Scott of Newbury, Ohio. “Since having the valves, it’s been incredible. Every day I do something that I couldn’t do before.” Read+more+about+Sue%26rsquo%3Bs+story.

“It has been an honor to work with the American Lung Association to raise awareness for COPD treatment and provide much needed educational materials about Endobronchial Valves,” says Glen French, President and CEO of Pulmonx. “As the leading lung health organization in the United States, the American Lung Association is helping empower patients with COPD and their caregivers to know about all the treatment options available and advocate for interventions like Endobronchial Valves, so they can still live a good life, even with advanced disease.”

The American Lung Association has developed educational content to help patients and caregivers understand how the valves work, who is a candidate for treatment, the risk and benefits of treatment, and how to seek evaluation for treatment. The campaign has launched the following resources for patients and caregivers:

Complete+Overview+of+Endobronchial+Valve+Therapy Includes Is it for me? Patient Diagnostic Quiz

Endobronchial+Valve+Educational+Video

Educational+Webinar+-+featuring+a+patient+sharing+their+treatment+experience

A+Patient%26rsquo%3Bs+Perspective+on+Endobronchial+Valves

Social Campaign: Facebook

The American Lung Association also believes it is vitally important to educate primary care providers about FDA approved treatments for COPD, including Endobronchial Valves.

Specifically, the campaign aims to educate primary care providers on the inclusion of Endobronchial Valves in treatment guidelines, including GOLD Evidence A; the risks and benefits of this procedure; and the appropriate candidates to refer for evaluation. The campaign has launched the following resources for healthcare providers:

Inclusion+in+the+American+Lung+Association%26rsquo%3Bs+COPD+CLE+Programs

Inclusion in the American Lung Association’s COPD Educator Course and Implementation & Interpretation of Spirometry course

Office+Endobronchial+Valve+Graphic (reword to Endobronchial Value Infographic)

Educational+Video: Endobronchial Valve Therapy: Information for Primary Care Providers

Social Campaign: Twitter, LinkedIn

About Zephyr Valves

The Zephyr Valve is a minimally invasive treatment option for severe COPD/emphysema. Zephyr Valves are placed via bronchoscopy to block off a diseased portion of the lung to prevent air from getting trapped and reduce hyperinflation, which allows the healthier lung tissue to expand and take in more air. This results in patients being able to breathe easier, be less short of breath, and have an improvement in their quality of life.1 Patients most likely to benefit from Zephyr Valve treatment can be identified with assessment tools also offered by Pulmonx. Physicians use the Pulmonx Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System to help identify potential responders to Zephyr Valve treatment.

National and global treatment guidelines for COPD include Endobronchial Valves like Zephyr Valves with the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) giving valves an ‘Evidence A’ rating. More than 25,000 patients have been treated with the Zephyr Valve worldwide.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) (the “Company”) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve and Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA premarket approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves please visit https%3A%2F%2Fuspatients.pulmonx.com%2F. For more information on the Company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

