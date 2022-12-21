Elastic Recognized as a Leader in Security Analytics by Independent Research Firm

4 minutes ago
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022. Download the complimentary report here.

The report evaluates 14 vendors based on 28 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Elastic received the highest score in the strategy category, and received a 5.0 out of 5.0 in 12 criteria, including analytics capabilities, investigation capabilities, analyst experience and product vision.

According to the report, “Elastic is a search company that has a differentiated vision to turn data into insights, and the way it visualizes data delivers. Far and away, Elastic’s data visualizations steal the show. Graphs are infused throughout the offering and can be made on the fly in many areas of the product, including while querying and case notes. Reference customers value the flexibility on pricing and subsequent cost savings that Elastic provides.”

The report also states that, “Elastic provides alerts-as-data, whereby alerts are analyzed in the offering the same as any other data source, which is helpful for chaining alerts or gathering metrics. In addition to prebuilt rules, users create rules via EQL, API for detection as code, or in the rule creation wizard, which gives them the ability to write their own machine learning models. Risk score calculation is available in a public repo with the option for users to customize it for their use case.”

“With ever-increasing data volumes, today’s security teams are looking for innovative tools to help protect their data from the most sophisticated threats,” said Santosh Krishnan, General Manager, Security, Elastic. ”We are proud to help customers make sense of their data and embrace an analytics-driven approach to security. We believe being named a Leader in the 2022 Forrester Wave for Security Analytics further validates the importance of putting analytics-powered technologies like Elastic at the center of modern security operations.”

Elastic Security believes that its fast, scalable security analytics capabilities help enable teams to expose unknown threats and gain insight into the entities at the highest risk. With Elastic, customers can interactively monitor years of historical data and quickly grasp unfolding and latent attacks, all within a customizable, centralized view of their environments to tackle these threats at scale.

For more information, read The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Security+Analytics+Platforms%2C+Q4+2022and our blog post, Elastic+named+a+Leader+in+The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Security+Analytics+Platforms%2C+Q4+2022

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 19,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006099/en/

