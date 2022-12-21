Piedmont Office Realty Trust Expands Board with Appointment of Mary Hager

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Atlanta, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (:PDM) announced today the appointment of Mary Hager, Executive Director at global real estate investment management firm, Greystar, to its Board of Directors. With Hager’s appointment, Piedmont’s board of directors now consists of nine total members.

At Greystar, Ms. Hager co-leads the Greystar-Thackeray business as well as Greystar’s commercial real estate businesses and serves on the Greystar Global Investment Committee and Greystar Executive Committee.

Prior to joining Greystar in 2021, Ms. Hager was the Co-CEO and co-founder of Thackeray Partners, a diversified private real estate company based in Dallas, TX. Since its inception in 2005, Thackeray Partners sponsored five private equity funds where Ms. Hager was responsible for overall strategy, partner communications, deal sourcing, asset management, and fund administration. Prior to founding Thackeray Partners, Ms. Hager was with Trammell Crow Company and other Crow-affiliated entities for sixteen years working in a variety of roles.

Ms. Hager is a member of the Urban Land Institute, where she currently serves on the Board and is Chairman of the Investment Committee for the ULI Foundation. She is also a past Americas Global Governing Trustee and a past Chair of a national small-scale development product council.

About Piedmont:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Contact: Eddie Guilbert

Company: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Phone: 770 418 8800

Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNDYyMiM1MzEzODU3IzIwMTA1NTA=
Piedmont-Office-Realty-Trust-I.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.