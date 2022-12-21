Alcoa Named Leader in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Alcoa (

NYSE:AA, Financial) has been recognized as a leader for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance with its most recent inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The annual indices are a globally recognized listing of companies with strong ESG performance, and Alcoa has been included in the rankings since the DJSI’s inception in 1999.

This year, Alcoa received an ESG score in the 96th percentile, placing it in the top tier of all global companies in Alcoa’s industry peer group. The ranking also identified Alcoa as the aluminum industry’s best in governance and economic criteria, a leader in the environmental dimension (biodiversity, environmental reporting, operational eco-efficiency, and water-related risks) and the social dimension (occupational health and safety and social reporting).

Alcoa’s ESG ranking stems from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an annual evaluation that included more than 13,000 global companies in 2022.

“Alcoa’s continuous recognition via the DJSI indices affirms the important work we do to embed sustainability across our business and operations, beginning with responsible mining and active engagement with our communities,” said Sonya Elam Harden, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. “At Alcoa, sustainability is one of our strategic priorities, and we have a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry.”

Alcoa’s vision is supported by its+technology+roadmap, which includes breakthrough technologies that have the potential to decarbonize the upstream aluminum supply chain, support the Company’s ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and provide a competitive advantage for the future.

The company is a member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the aluminum industry’s most comprehensive, third-party system to verify responsible production practices, and also contributes to global sustainability initiatives via the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM.)

This year, Alcoa worked with the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) and Mission+Possible+Partnership (MPP) on a Sector Transition Strategy (STS) that sets out the potential for decarbonization in the aluminum sector aligned against achieving a 1.5°C scenario.

Recently, Alcoa was recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies in the publication’s annual ranking of approximately 2,000 publicly traded companies, including surveys from 11,000 U.S. residents. Alcoa was one of 500 companies featured, ranking in the materials and chemicals category.

To learn more about Alcoa’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.alcoa.com%2Fsustainability.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

