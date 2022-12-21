Plains All American Announces Sale of Minority Ownership Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Joint Venture

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American ( PAA & PAGP) through its wholly owned subsidiary Plains Midstream Canada (“Plains”), announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its 21% non-operated/undivided ownership interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan (KFS) facility to Keyera Corporation for approximately $365MM CAD ($270 million USD). The transaction, which is subject to Canadian Competition Bureau review and closing conditions, is anticipated to close in the first quarter 2023.

“Today’s win-win announcement allows us to monetize our 21% ownership of the KFS JV, while improving key connectivity for our Plains Fort Saskatchewan facility,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “The sale proceeds will be utilized to further lower our leverage, strengthen our financial positioning and potentially reinvest in capital-efficient expansions and improvements at the Plains Fort Saskatchewan facility.”

The divestiture includes all of Plains’ interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility. Under the agreement, Plains will maintain its current customers and contracts and lease back fractionation and storage capacity at the Keyera facility for a multi-year transition period, and the parties have agreed to improve the long-term propane, butane, condensate and C3+ connectivity between their respective assets.

About Plains’ Fort Saskatchewan Facility
Plains’ Fort Saskatchewan facility is located near Edmonton, Alberta, one of the key North American NGL hubs, which consists of several different facilities and pipeline assets. The Plains’ facility is a critical receipt, storage, fractionation and delivery facility for NGL and is connected to other major NGL plants and pipeline systems in the area. The facility’s primary assets currently include two fractionation trains with a combined design capacity of approximately 85,000 barrels per day and is able to produce propane, butane and condensate as well as transport a propane and butane mix to Plains’ Sarnia facility for further fractionation. As previously disclosed, Plains is evaluating cost-efficient expansions of the Plains’ Fort Saskatchewan facility.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking information that involves certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in PAA's and PAGP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Plains
Plains All American ( PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation, and other infrastructure assets, serving key producing basins, transportation corridors, and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than seven million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

Plains GP Holdings ( PAGP) is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in Plains and an indirect limited partner interest in Plains, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

Plains All American and Plains GP Holdings are headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its Canadian operations are managed by Plains Midstream Canada, which is based in Calgary, Alberta. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

For more information:
Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Michael GladsteinMorgan Ash
Director, Investor RelationsManager, Media & Crisis Communications
(866) 809-1291(866) 809-1290
ti?nf=ODcxNDgzMiM1MzE0NDg1IzIxOTQ2Mzc=
Plains-All-American-Pipeline-L.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.