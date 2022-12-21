Stericycle Appoints Naren K. Gursahaney to Board of Directors, Continuing Board Evolution

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today the appointment of Naren K. Gursahaney to the Stericycle Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

“Following an extensive process to identify exceptional talent to join our board of directors, we are excited to welcome Naren to the board. He brings substantial experience in operations, financial and strategic planning, commercial go-to-market, and has experience with large, global commercial services companies,” said Robert S. Murley, chairman of the Stericycle board of directors. “With the addition of Naren, our board now includes 10 members and continues our commitment to board diversity.”

Mr. Gursahaney served as the Chairman of the Board of Terminix Global Holdings (previously ServiceMaster), Inc. from May 2019 to October 2022 and as a director from December 2017 to October 2022. He served as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of ServiceMaster from January, 2020 until September, 2020. He has been a private investor since 2016. He currently serves on the board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc., a Fortune 200 company, and as an Advisor and Co-chair of the Advisory Board of the Berwind Corporation.

Mr. Gursahaney served as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors, of The ADT Corporation, a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada from 2012 to 2016. Prior to ADT’s separation from Tyco International Ltd., in September 2012, Mr. Gursahaney served in various executive positions at Tyco International Ltd. from 2003 until 2012, including President of Tyco’s ADT North American Residential business segment and President of Tyco Security Solutions. Mr. Gursahaney previously worked for General Electric, Booz Allen & Hamilton and Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Mr. Gursahaney serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee of NextEra Energy Inc.’s board of directors and will serve as a member of the Audit and Operations, Safety and Environmental Committees of Stericycle’s board of directors.

Since 2017, Stericycle has continued to bring on new directors with the right skills and experience to help guide Stericycle through its transformation. Through our board refreshment efforts, the average tenure of Stericycle’s board members is 4.6 years, with six members having less than five years of tenure.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., ( SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

Media Contact:
Media Relations
Stericycle, Inc.
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODcxNDY3OSM1MzEzOTM5IzIwMDQ3NTY=
Stericycle-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.