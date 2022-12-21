FOLSOM, NJ, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

NJ Publication Names SJI REV’s President and COO Executive of the Year

FOLSOM, NJ, December 14, 2022– SJI (:SJI) is proud to announce that NJBIZ, one of New Jersey’s leading business journals, has recognized Donna Schempp, president and chief operating officer, SJI Renewable Energy Ventures (SJI REV), as the publication’s 2022 Executive of the Year.

NJBIZ’s annual Business of the Year awards program recognizes companies and individuals whose efforts have helped the state’s business community grow and prosper. The publication selected Schempp as its Executive of the Year for her demonstrated leadership within the energy industry and commitment to professional excellence.

“Shortly before Donna was appointed to her current role, SJI released a comprehensive sustainability plan to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.” said Mike Renna, president and CEO, SJI. “Since then, Donna has been at the forefront of our company’s clean energy efforts, helping to position SJI as a leader in accomplishing New Jersey’s vision of a clean energy future. I’m proud that NJBIZ has recognized Donna for these efforts, and I look forward to her continued success.”

As president and COO for SJI REV, Schempp is the first woman to lead one of SJI’s non-regulated, clean energy-focused business entities. In her role, Schempp fully aligns project development and execution across SJI’s collective renewable energy initiatives. Most notably, she oversees the development of SJI’s portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities located on various dairy farms across the nation. With development rights to a total portfolio of up to 40 dairy farms, these facilities will produce enough RNG to offset nearly 25 million gallons of gasoline – equivalent to the consumption of nearly 50,000 passenger vehicles – in a single year.

NJBIZ held a celebratory event to recognize Schempp and the publication’s other finalists and winners yesterday at The Palace at Somerset Park.

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.