Greif Announces 2030 Sustainability Targets

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022

New targets set ambitious goals focused on people, planet, and communities.

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today ambitious new sustainability targets, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable future.

Greif_Logo.jpg

These targets set specific and measurable goals that build on the company's announcement in 2021 to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 28% by the end of the decade.

The broader sustainability focus for the company continues to be advancing a circular economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and championing diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives.

By 2030, Greif aims to:

  1. Reach Zero Waste to Landfill at 97% of its Production Facilities
    By reducing, recycling, composting, reusing, and incinerating with energy recovery, Greif targets 97% of its production facilities achieving zero-waste to landfills by 2030.
  2. Make 100% of its Products Recyclable
    Working across a vast portfolio of raw materials and products, Greif recyclability targets will be benchmarked by weight, consolidated at a company level.
  3. Achieve an Average of 60% Recycled Raw Material Content Across Products
    Recycled content targets for Greif products are minimum averages benchmarked across a portfolio of materials and products by weight, consolidated at a company level.
  4. Attain Global Gender Pay Parity
    Greif is on track to ensure colleagues receive equal pay for equal work by 2024 and is committed to maintaining gender pay parity.
  5. Evaluate the Sustainability Performance for 80% of Total Spend with Suppliers
    By aiming to increase the evaluation of the sustainability performance of its suppliers, Greif can have a greater impact across its value chain.

"These 2030 targets reflect our determination as a global company to do our part in building a more sustainable future for our people and the planet," said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. "Together, they create a roadmap to success for our customers, colleagues, and the communities in which we operate and serve."

Sustainability is a core value for Greif and remains an integral part of how the company does business. These new targets build upon previous sustainability targets and reflect a companywide initiative to align its sustainability efforts with the latest science and the needs of its customers, stakeholders, and suppliers.

For more information on Greif's commitment to sustainability and ESG initiatives, visit greif.com/sustainability.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and other statements about future expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "achieve," "intend," "plan," "reach," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results, trends or guidance and statements of outlook. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied. Greif is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in its Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This release reflects management's views as of December 14, 2022. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Greif undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:

Matt Leahy
740-549-6158
[email protected]

Media Contact:

TJ Struhs
207-956-2304
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL66063&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-announces-2030-sustainability-targets-301703445.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL66063&Transmission_Id=202212141615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL66063&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.