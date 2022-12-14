GRNE Solar Announces New Office Location in Loveland, Colorado

PALATINE, Ill., Dec. 14, 2022

GRNE Solar, a leading Midwest EPC solar installer, announces it is bringing its decades of solar experience to the sunny state of Colorado.

PALATINE, Ill., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRNE Solar, a Nelnet company and leading Midwest solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) installer, is expanding its efforts by opening a new branch in Loveland, Colorado. The new location opened December 1 and offers customers affordable solar installations with GRNE's 5-star experience. Its expansion will help grow Colorado's solar market while creating new jobs in the clean energy industry.

"I am excited to play a part in the opening of this new Colorado branch and look forward to providing our customers with the best solar experience possible," said Jesse Leisch, GRNE Solar Colorado branch manager.

GRNE Solar's continued success throughout the Midwest will position it to perform well in this new market. The new branch will be its eighth location across six Midwest states and will help GRNE Solar continue providing top-notch solar services throughout the region.

"We're elated about our expansion into the state of Colorado. GRNE Solar's expertise in installing community solar gardens, commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects and servicing the residential market will help support the growing demand in the Colorado market. We strive to make a positive impact for our customers and the communities we serve," said Eric Peterman, GRNE Solar founder and chief executive officer.

GRNE Solar will help Colorado businesses and residents navigate applicable federal, state and local incentives. Leading through education helps empower its customers to make accurate and informed decisions about their solar energy options. GRNE Solar is a leading installer of commercial, residential and community solar projects in the Midwest.

About GRNE Solar

Since 2012, GRNE Solar has been designing and installing commercial, residential and utility-scale solar systems throughout the Midwest. Its full-service team includes consultants, engineers, project managers, electricians and solar installers. Collectively, the GRNE Solar team has over three decades of renewable energy and green construction experience. GRNE Solar has proudly generated over 35 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean renewable energy. This past July, GRNE Solar was acquired by Nelnet, a Lincoln-based diversified financial services company. The acquisition allows GRNE to leverage Nelnet's proven track record, experience in renewable energy and additional resources to set it up for tremendous growth. Learn more at www.GRNESolar.com.

About Nelnet

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified financial services and technology company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, professional services, telecommunications, renewable energy and asset management. Nelnet has nearly $20 billion in assets, including a $15.9 billion loan portfolio, and services almost $590 billion in loan assets. Since 2018, Nelnet Renewable Energy has funded or committed to fund the construction of more than $1.5 billion of solar energy projects via tax equity financing. From this foundation, the company has broadened its engagement in the renewable energy sector by adding administrative and management services for tax equity investments, community solar subscriber acquisition and management and solar development. To learn more visit NelnetInc.com.

SOURCE Nelnet Renewable Energy

