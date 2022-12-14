M&T Bank Corporation Announces Key Leadership Changes

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022

Daryl Bible to join as Chief Financial Officer
Darren King and Chris Kay to assume expanded responsibilities

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) ("M&T") today announced several key changes to its leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer René Jones.

Daryl Bible will join M&T as its next Chief Financial Officer in the second quarter of 2023. Daryl brings three decades of experience as a banking and corporate finance leader. He joins M&T from Truist Financial Corporation, where he was the longest-serving CFO of a U.S. regional bank with a proven track record of economic transformations and operational execution.

Bible joined Truist's predecessor BB&T in January 2008 after a 24-year career with U.S. Bank, serving ten years as treasurer. He is a member of the CFA North Carolina Society, CFA Society of Cincinnati, Financial Services Roundtable, and the BAI CFO Roundtable.

"Daryl is a highly respected banking veteran," said M&T Chairman and Chief Executive Officer René Jones. "His strong performance as a purpose-driven leader with unsurpassed acumen, including shepherding one of the largest financial services mergers in recent history, will be a key asset to our leadership as we continue to evolve our bank."

M&T also announced today that current CFO Darren King will assume an expanded set of responsibilities to include oversight of a portfolio of businesses, including retail and business banking, mortgage, and consumer lending. He will remain CFO through the transition in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition, Chris Kay will be appointed as Head of Enterprise Platforms. In his role, Kay will further strengthen the bank's core capabilities, including digital and enterprise payments, and enhance other core bank platforms while creating greater operational effectiveness. Kay will also transition to this role in the second quarter of 2023.

"One of the core tenets of our operating model is having a seasoned and deep bench of executive leaders that often serve in many capacities during their tenure," said Jones. "This has allowed us to build on our experience and learnings for the overall benefit of the business. Darren and Chris will be able to use their unique experiences to help M&T to evolve its business and serve our customers effectively."

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com

Media Contacts:

Maya Dillon, Head of Corporate Communications, M&T Bank
[email protected]; 646-735-1958

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its latest Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

M_and_T_Bank_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY66180&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-key-leadership-changes-301703473.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY66180&Transmission_Id=202212141637PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY66180&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.