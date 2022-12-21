Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT, Financial) is making a name for itself with regard to sustainability. Its $1.28 billion contract with the Defense Logistics Agency is yet another feather in its cap as it continues to design and manufacture environmentally-friendly products while promoting remanufacturing.

On top of that, it reported strong third-quarter results, where increasing volumes and pricing helped trigger higher revenue. Moreover, Caterpillar recently inked a deal to replace BHP's truck fleet with its new models, which an analyst at Baird praised for their cost efficiency and environmental compliance.

It remains to be seen whether this drive further up the sustainability rankings will pay off, but what seems certain is that Caterpillar is a force to be reckoned with.

Caterpillar is committed to sustainability

On Nov. 23, with the help of its Early Learner program partners, Caterpillar unveiled its first battery electric 793 large mining truck that powered the battery with heat it recaptured during the trial demonstration. To become greener, the company has an entire division, called Cat Reman, that remanufactures old parts by taking in used pieces from customers. The used parts are then either refurbished and nearly brought back to glory or are assimilated into another product. According to management, remanufacturing results in huge savings as parts that have been remade are around 40% less expensive than new parts. Besides keeping costs down, the remanufacturing process uses 80% less energy, water, space and raw materials, while producing 61% fewer greenhouse gases.

Moreover, the management team highlighted that customers are not as often affected by supply chain issues because of the availability of remanufactured parts. The company plans to increase its remanufacturing revenue by 25% by 2030.

Company wins Defense Logistics Agency contract

On Nov. 3, the Defense Department announced it selected Caterpillar to supply equipment for military construction projects under an economic price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery requirements type contract of nearly $1.28 billion that will last for five years.

This long-term contract will be the wind under Caterpillar's wings even if the markets suffer, which is highly likely due to geopolitical events. With an ordering period ending Oct. 27, 2027, other contracts will be given out under this solicitation.

Revenue, prices and profit all went up in the third quarter

On Oct. 27, Caterpillar once again put forward outstanding results as it generated $15 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Revenue grew 21% year over year and topped market forecasts of $14.3 billion. The operating profit was up by 46%, boosted by price hikes across all of the company's products as well as increased volumes.

The profit margin of 14% was due to the Resource Industries revenue jump of 30%, 22% revenue growth in Energy & Transportation and a 19% rise in the revenue of the Construction segment. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share rose by 48% to $3.95, compared to the $2.66 reported last year.

During the quarter, the order backlog increased by $1.6 billion to $30 billion. Continuing its sales growth pattern, the management team highlighted that sales to users grew by 7% during the quarter. Furthermore, positive changes to dealer inventory were worth $1 billion out of the growing sales volume.

During the quarter, out of the $2 billion returned to the shareholders, $1.4 billion worth of shares was repurchased and nearly $600 million was paid out in dividends. The company started paying out dividends in 1933; the last announced dividend was $1.20 per share. Lastly, at the end of the quarter, the company had $6.3 billion in enterprise cash.

Baird analyst praises agreement with BHP

In August, the company reached an agreement with BHP Group Ltd. ( BHP, Financial) and Finning International Inc. ( TSX:FTT, Financial) to replace BHP's entire truck fleet at the Escondida mine in Chile with Caterpillar's 798 AC electric dry-haul trucks. The delivery period will start in 2023 and end in 2033.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre called the deal a "big step forward" for Caterpillar, while maintaining an outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $224. He emphasized the deal is evidence of a developing replacement cycle taking over the mining market. Caterpillar is poised perfectly in the industry and has the edge over the competition to profit from this trend.

Takeaway

Caterpillar's long-term success makes it a market leader in the construction equipment industry. It has consistently made shareholders happy while maintaining an impressive dividend record that has allowed it to become a Dividend Aristocrat.

The company is making strategic moves that show its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Understanding future market needs, it has invested in sustainable trends and has expanded various segments - all of which has resulted in healthier brand equity growth. With this necessary foresight, Caterpillar will find itself close to ensuring a long-term future for its business into the next decade and beyond.