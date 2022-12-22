ISG Announces 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ Finalists

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2023+ISG+Paragon+Awards%26trade%3B+ANZ, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a significant and lasting impact on their businesses.

A total of 57 nominations were submitted for the annual ANZ program. Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at a gala awards dinner on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

Here are the finalists for the 2023 awards:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

  • HCL with a large, aged care services provider
  • Versent with Colonial First State
  • Ramco with Visy Logistics
  • Tech Mahindra with Horizon Power

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

  • Hexaware with The ORDRE Group
  • Capgemini with the Metropolitan Cemeteries Board (MDB) Western Australia
  • Tech Mahindra with Horizon Power
  • HCL with Unitywater
  • Fujitsu with Camp Quality

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

  • Fujitsu with The Australian Rail Track Corporation
  • Hexaware with The ORDRE Group
  • HCL with Unitywater
  • Accenture with RSL LifeCare

Workplace of the Future: Client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

  • Infosys with Westpac
  • TCS with Downer EDI Ltd.

Environmental Sustainability: Outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

  • HCL with Unitywater
  • IBM with the Downer Group
  • Tech Mahindra with Horizon Power

Diversity: Diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes

  • Fujitsu with Camp Quality
  • Hexaware with Woolworths Limited

“In times of disruption, the relationships between enterprises and their business and technology providers become even more critical for success,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, Asia Pacific. “Congratulations to the finalists for the 2023 ISG ANZ Paragon Awards. We are honored to showcase the many ways these partnerships have enabled clients to become better, faster and more equipped to handle business challenges.”

Produced by ISG Events, the 2023 ISG ANZ Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

GuruFocus Screeners

